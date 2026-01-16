We are now in the thick of trade season. Just about every player can be traded now that we’ve crossed January 15.

So far, we’ve only seen one trade, and it may be a red flag for the rest of the trade market. The Trae Young trade to Washington, in which he was traded for virtually nothing, signaled a crash in the trade market. We could still have an active market, but several premier names with big-money contracts may not go for much.

This could put teams looking to upgrade their rosters in an advantageous position to buy low on certain players. But while most teams want to be “buyers” and to “win-now”, there are few teams that actually have the tangible assets to do so.

We also now have a strong grasp of which players will be available at the trade deadline. This guide focuses on 20 players who could define the trade deadline and be dominoes for subsequent trades. It also contains tiers of teams likely to be buyers based on their assets and cap situation.

Here are the tiers of teams based on how much stuff they have to buy.

S Tier: These teams could theoretically acquire multiple stars

Oklahoma City Thunder

First-round picks: 13 (up to 9 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 16

Cap situation: $1 million under the luxury tax line

The Thunder not only have one of the league’s biggest surpluses of future first-round picks, but also high-quality ones owed by the Clippers and Mavericks. Their top reserves would also garner positive trade value if made available. They could do anything, but chances are they do something minor to bolster their frontcourt and improve the quality of their draft picks.

Brooklyn Nets

First-round picks: 13 (up to 10 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 20

Cap situation: $48.5 million under the luxury tax line and $15.3 million in cap space

The Nets could conceivably cash out on their draft picks for a star, but they’re far from being a contender. They just got their first few prospects in the door and need to develop them. The Nets are more likely to add to their surplus by trading Michael Porter Jr. or Nic Claxton. They could also take on bad money with their cap space for more draft picks.

Utah Jazz

First-round picks: 11 (up to 7 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 7

Cap situation: $43.8 million under the luxury tax line and a $18.4 million trade exception

The Jazz could also look to buy low on some of the top players in a potential “win-later” move. They seem more likely to hoard their draft picks and pursue upgrades in the offseason when they’re armed with $50 million in cap space.

Washington Wizards

First-round picks: 11 (up to 7 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 15

Cap situation: $30 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line, including several large trade exceptions

The Wizards were able to acquire Trae Young without trading a single draft pick. They’re the biggest beneficiaries of the current buyer’s market. Expect them to hold onto their first-round picks, but they’re certainly willing to part with their many seconds.

A Tier: These teams could acquire a superstar

Houston Rockets

First-round picks: 8 (up to 5 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 5

Cap situation: $1.25 million under the $195.9 million first apron hard cap

The Rockets have some potentially valuable first-round picks owed to them, including two by the Suns and a swap with the Nets. They could bolster their frontcourt by attaching some with Fred VanVleet. However, most of the guards available on the market aren’t good fits for the Rockets, and probably not worth the draft picks.

Charlotte Hornets

First-round picks: 11 (up to 8 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 14

Cap situation: $14.4 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Hornets could finally make the Play-In Tournament if they remain healthy. But would they trade draft picks to add to the group? There are rumors they might be interested in adding a big man, but they seem unlikely to part with significant draft equity to do so.

San Antonio Spurs

First-round picks: 7 (up to 4 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 17

Cap situation: $5.7 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Spurs could make an aggressive move to bolster their frontcourt if they’d like to. However, the draft picks might not be enough as teams would probably want one of their young cornerstones, like Dylan Harper or Stephon Castle. They’re unlikely to part with either player now, with the season they’re having.

Memphis Grizzlies

First-round picks: 9 (up to 6 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 8

Cap situation: $16 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Grizzlies sneakily have one of the better surpluses of future draft picks owed to them after trading Desmond Bane to the Magic. They’re likely to keep them for now and use them to hopefully draft their next star. If anything, they’ll increase their surplus if they trade Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr.

Tier B: These teams could probably get one lower-tier superstar/high-end All-Star

Atlanta Hawks

First-round picks: 8 (up to 5 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 5

Cap situation: $6.8 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Hawks might have the league’s most valuable owed draft pick with the Pelicans 2026 first-round pick. Not only is it currently projected to be a top 6 pick, but it has two chances of jumping into the top 4 since it’s tied to a Bucks swap. The Hawks are unlikely to trade this pick or any of their others right now, but they have the means to get an All-Star if they’d like.

Detroit Pistons

First-round picks: 7 (up to 4 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 14

Cap situation: $18.9 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line, including a $14.1 million trade exception

The Pistons could trade multiple draft picks as well as players on rookie-scale contracts like Jaden Ivey and Ron Holland to maximize their best offer. They seem unlikely to make a major move with their season currently blasting past expectations. They could do something, but it’d probably be opportunistic and require few assets.

Portland Trail Blazers

First-round picks: 8 (up to 5 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 10

Cap situation: $1.5 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Blazers quietly have a nice surplus of first-round picks. What makes theirs so appealing is that they have control of the Bucks’ draft between 2028 and 2030. If the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, those picks could go a long way for the Blazers in a trade.

Philadelphia 76ers

First-round picks: 6 (up to 3 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 10

Cap situation: $7 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Sixers are finally healthy and on track to make the playoffs. They aren’t the title contenders they envisioned when they put this team together, but they could potentially win a round or two. They are set to have a full slate of first-round picks once their 2026 pick conveys to the Thunder. They seem more likely to use some of their second-round picks to get under the tax. They could accomplish that by finding takers for Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Kyle Lowry.

Golden State Warriors

First-round picks: 8 (up to 3 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 2

Cap situation: $11.6 million above the $195.9 million first apron, $291,409 below the $207.8 million second apron hard cap

The Warriors have the draft equity to acquire an All-Star. The bigger question is whether they should mortgage their future for one. It’d be understandable if there’s apprehension to do so, given the age of their core and the lack of a guarantee it results in a championship.

Tier C: These teams could probably get one lower-end All-Star

Miami Heat

First-round picks: 6 (up to 2 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 1

Cap situation: $1.6 million below the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Heat have been linked to several of the top available players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant. They don’t have all that much to trade, but the poor market could make them fortunate enough to potentially acquire one of these players. They also have several starters of value who could be part of such a trade.

Toronto Raptors

First-round picks: 7 (up to 4 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 7

Cap situation: $949,564 above the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Raptors are another team that could benefit from the bad market. However, going against them from making a significant trade are the big contracts of the players they’d likely send out. They may need to give up more draft equity than they’d like to get an upgrade for the incoming player and to compensate the other team with their outgoing players.

Chicago Bulls

First-round picks: 8 (up to 5 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 5

Cap situation: $13.6 million below the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Bulls have been quiet on the transaction front in the past five years. They are set to have big changes on the roster next season with $50 million in cap space. They could try turn some of their expiring contracts into players that fit long-term ahead of the trade deadline.

Indiana Pacers

First-round picks: 7 (up to 4 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 8

Cap situation: $5.6 million below the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Pacers will probably make some moves within the next 1-6 months to upgrade the roster. But with their season heading to the lottery, they might want to make moves with next season in mind. For example, could they turn Bennedict Mathurin, whose entering restricted free agency, into a starting big man? There’s no need for them to trade future draft picks until after they see next year’s team get back into contention.

D Tier: These teams have some good picks and players, but aren’t in a position to consolidate them

Sacramento Kings

First-round picks: 8 (up to 6 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 7

Cap situation: $3.6 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Kings have all their own picks but only one extra remaining from their De’Aaron Fox trade. They’re unlikely to add many more ahead of the trade deadline. They are at least a couple of trips to the lottery away before considering making a big trade to upgrade the roster.

New Orleans Pelicans

First-round picks: 6 (up to 3 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 3

Cap situation: $1.9 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Pelicans aren’t in a position to trade draft picks or prospects, given how far they are from being a playoff team. The veterans that they want to keep hold significant positive trade value, while the others don’t. They’ll just have to weather this lost season and hope Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears can make significant leaps next season.

Boston Celtics

First-round picks: 6 (up to 2 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 4

Cap situation: $12.1 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, $4 million above the $195.9 million first apron

The Celtics have exceeded expectations this season. However, they may prefer to make trades that get them under the luxury tax line while keeping the talent on the roster mostly neutral. They could try to upgrade the roster in the process, but they might not have enough draft equity to pull it off.

Los Angeles Clippers

First-round picks: 5 (up to 2 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 3

Cap situation: $6.8 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, $1.3 million below the $195.9 million first apron hard cap

Thankfully, the Clippers’ recent run could result in a salvaged season. With that said, they are not in a position to trade future draft equity given the roster’s age and uncertainty. Their best bet at upgrading the roster is by trading for role players for their expiring contracts, even at the cost of losing 2026 cap space.

E Tier: These teams are unlikely to do anything major

Orlando Magic

First-round picks: 4 (up to 1 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 9

Cap situation: $5.6 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, $1.2 below the $195.9 million first apron hard cap

The Magic used up most of their chips to acquire Desmond Bane in the 2025 offseason. Their core is set for the most part. They have enough second-round picks to upgrade their bench in subsequent seasons. As far as this year, they’ll probably use some of them to help get under the luxury tax line.

Cleveland Cavaliers

First-round picks: 5 (up to 1 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 4

Cap situation: $22 million above the $207.8 million second apron

The Cavaliers’ struggle to be better than average could lead to a trade deadline where they look to reduce their $164 million luxury tax penalty. Hopefully, they could improve the roster in the process without trading any of their few draft picks.

New York Knicks

First-round picks: 4 (up to 0 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 9

Cap situation: $11.7 million above the $195.9 million first apron, $148,359 below the $207.8 million second apron hard cap

The Knicks can make some moves to upgrade their bench thanks to their surplus of second-round picks. A bigger trade, such as for Giannis Antetokounmpo, will likely require them to part with multiple starters.

Dallas Mavericks

First-round picks: 6 (up to 2 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 2

Cap situation: $10.7 million above the $195.9 million first apron, $1.2 million below the $207.8 million second apron hard cap

The Mavericks are past the point of being able to extract first-round pick equity for their top players. Their best hope is to replenish second-round picks and get under the luxury tax line.

Minnesota Timberwolves

First-round picks: 4 (up to 0 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 7

Cap situation: $8.3 million above the $195.9 million first apron, $3.6 million below the $207.8 million second apron hard cap

The Wolves are limited to second-round picks and players to upgrade the roster. Their available swaps wouldn’t be of value. Even if they could come up with the value for one of the top players they’ve been linked to, their first apron trade restrictions also complicate a deal.

Los Angeles Lakers

First-round picks: 5 (up to 1 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 1

Cap situation: $7.1 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, $977,224 below the $195.9 million first apron hard cap

The Lakers are going to need to get creative to turn their season around, given their total lack of trade assets. For example, they’re looking to turn one of their future first-round picks into multiple lesser ones, according to Kevin O’Connor.

Denver Nuggets

First-round picks: 4 (up to 0 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 2

Cap situation: $402,059 above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, $2.9 million below the $195.9 million first apron

The Nuggets made their last big move in a while by swapping Michael Porter Jr. with a first-round pick for Cameron Johnson. It’s not a surprise they haven’t been mentioned in any trade rumors, considering what little they have to offer.

Milwaukee Bucks

First-round picks: 5 (up to 1 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 1

Cap situation: $13.8 million under the $187.9 million luxury tax line

The Bucks have been described as buyers, but they have nothing to buy with. Their best hope is to buy low on players with bad contracts, but there are teams above who could probably offer more. But at 7 games below .500 and no moves left to make, it might be over for them.

Phoenix Suns

First-round picks: 3 (up to 0 tradeable)

Second-round picks: 4

Cap situation: $255,633 above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, $6.3 million below the $195.9 million first apron

The Suns are having a tremendous season, but don’t expect the roster to get meaningfully better. They have the worst draft pick situation in the league and virtually no attainable players with positive trade value.

Here are the most consequential players who could get moved at the trade deadline, and whose potential trade could shape the rest of the trade market.

Bigs

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($54.1 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

The Bucks are coming off back-to-back blowout losses and are 2.5 games behind the Play-In Tournament. We should get firm clarity soon on what Antetokounmpo wants to do, but the Bucks may just want to hold onto him past the trade deadline. They may be able to generate a stronger market for him in the offseason after contenders get eliminated from the playoffs, they have more draft assets for trades, and we have clarity on the order of the draft.

Potential suitors: Knicks, Heat, Warriors

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($35 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2030

Jackson Jr. is trade-eligible as of this week, and his name has begun getting circulated in trade rumors. The Grizzlies reportedly want to build the team around him, but as good as he is, he can’t be the best player on a title contender. He can be a fantastic second option, but it could take the Grizzlies a while to get a superstar to pair him with. They set the market on their top players with four first-round picks after getting that for Bane, and it’s possible they could one day recoup the same value for Jackson Jr. It’ll be much easier for another team to acquire him while he’s earning $35 million before his salary jumps to $49 million next season.

Potential suitors: Pistons, Warriors, Spurs

Lauri Markkanen ($46.4 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2029

The more time goes on, the better the Jazz’s prospects get, and the closer they get to becoming a playoff team. With all that considered, it feels like we’re past the point of a Markkanen trade. They could be a competitive team next year, headlined by him, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and presumably their top-8 protected first-round pick.

Potential suitors: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Pistons

Domantas Sabonis ($42.3 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

Sabonis is set to return from a two-month absence this week. As mentioned earlier, the Kings don’t have many players with positive value. Sabonis is one of the few exceptions, but the return likely won’t match what they initially gave up to get him.

Potential suitors: Bulls, Raptors, Hornets, Wizards, Pelicans, Mavericks

Anthony Davis ($54.1 million)

Contact situation: Under contract through 2028

Davis’ season is likely over due to a hand injury. However, there is still a glimmer of hope that he could return, so he’s avoiding surgery. At this point, any team that trades for him now is more likely to bring him in with next season in mind.

Potential suitors: Bulls, Raptors

Ivica Zubac ($18.1 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

The Clippers’ recent surge makes it less likely that they’ll trade Zubac. But if a significant injury happens to the roster, perhaps they could be bowled over by a haul of multiple draft picks.

Potential suitors: Pacers, Pelicans, Bulls

Nicolas Claxton ($23.1 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

The Nets don’t have control of their 2027 first-round pick, but perhaps they do another pick swap with the Rockets to get it back. This is to say that they could still trade Claxton for draft equity instead of keeping him for the next good Nets team. They are far away from that.

Potential suitors: Warriors, Bulls, Pelicans, Hornets

Zion Williamson ($39.4 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

Williamson has played some of his best basketball in years since returning from an injury. He is on track to get at least 60 percent of his $42.2 million salary for next season guaranteed for weigh-ins and playing in at least 41 games. However, he’s still not putting up max-level production. The Pelicans could look to use his recent stretch as an opportunity to get out of his contract, and the likely guarantees ahead of the trade deadline.

Potential suitors: Bucks, Trail Blazers, Hornets, Nets

Myles Turner ($25.3 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2029

Turner is worth mentioning in case Antetokounmpo gets traded within the next few weeks. He’s having a down year, but he’d be one of the few attainable starting-level stretch bigs if made available. The Bucks should be able to extract positive value for him.

Potential suitors: Hawks, Pacers, Warriors, Celtics, Bulls

Wings

Trey Murphy III ($25 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2029

Murphy’s skillset and contract could make him the player most moved for the most value at this year’s trade deadline. It makes him a fit on just about any team in the league. The Pelicans should net a strong return for him; the bigger question is if they are open to moving him.

Potential suitors: Pistons, Warriors, Hawks, Spurs, Wizards, Jazz

Michael Porter Jr. ($38.3 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2027

Porter Jr.’s meteoric rise could cause a dissonance between what the Nets want in a trade and what teams are willing to give up for him. Either way, they are in a position to get at least one first-round pick for him after getting a first-round pick for taking him on.

Potential suitors: Bulls, Pistons, Warriors

Herb Jones ($13.9 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2030

Jones just became trade-eligible now that it’s been six months after signing his contract extension. He doesn’t have as much value as Murphy, but he could have more suitors thanks to his $14 million salary.

Potential suitors: Pistons, Cavaliers, Celtics, Warriors, Hawks, Spurs, Lakers

Quentin Grimes ($8.8 million)

Contract situation: Expiring

Grimes contract situation could lead to the Sixers making a decision on him. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and they’ll be limited to offering him a four-year, $47 million contract. Another team could easily outbid them for him. He’ll be important for a playoff run, but they might need to be prepared for him to walk as a free agent if they keep him past the trade deadline

Potential suitors: Warriors, Trail Blazers, Kings, Hawks, Celtics, Rockets, Pacers, Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga ($22.5 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2027, but can be opted out and become a free agent in 2026.

The end of the Kuminga era in Golden State may finally be coming to an end. He’s a neutral salary ballast for trades at best, based on how little he’s played. Chances are, his next team will unlock a little more out of him.

Potential suitors: Kings, Bucks, Mavericks, Suns, Lakers, Bulls

Guards

LaMelo Ball ($38 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2029

Ball seems unlikely to get traded with the guard market as low as it is. Also, the Hornets have played much better as of late and could make a run at the Play-In Tournament. They’ll need him available for that.

Potential suitors: Clippers, Hawks, Bucks, Mavericks, Raptors, Kings, Nets, Grizzlies

Ja Morant ($39.4 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

Morant’s time in Memphis feels like it is coming to an end. The Grizzlies are listening to offers on him, according to Shams Charania. So far, the interest in him from teams like the Heat and Kings feels exploratory at best.

Potential suitors: Bucks, Mavericks, Heat, Raptors, Kings

Coby White ($12.9 million)

Contract situation: Expiring, extension-eligible.

White is extension-eligible but is expected to enter free agency, so he could sign a bigger contract than his maximum possible extension. It seems like the Bulls aren’t content with paying that, with his name coming up in trade rumors. His $13 million salary is attainable for just about every team, but whoever gets him will need to be prepared to pay him.

Potential suitors: Hawks, Mavericks, Timberwolves, Rockets, Trail Blazers

Jaden Ivey ($10.1 million)

Contract situation: Expiring, will become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

Ivey has both struggled on the court and to get major minutes with the Pistons since returning from his injury. At this point, it doesn’t make sense to re-sign him on a long-term deal or get him back on his qualifying offer. They might as well get him to a team where he can play. Hopefully, he can be the centerpiece of a major trade for them.

Potential suitors: Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Bucks, Timberwolves, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Hornets

Bennedict Mathurin ($9.2 million)

Contract situation: Expiring, will become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

Mathurin is having a career-best season, but the type of contract he’s looking for may not fit on the Pacers payroll structure. They could make him the centerpiece of a trade for a big man instead of trading future draft picks. It’s also possible they find his replacement in the draft with their likely top-5 lottery pick.

Potential suitors: Clippers, Nets, Bulls, Wizards, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Bucks

Rob Dillingham ($6.6 million)

Contract situation: Under contract through 2028

Dillingham deserves a mention because he’s the player early in their rookie contract who could get moved so the Wolves can upgrade the roster. If moved, it could be consequential if he realizes his potential.

Potential suitors (Dillingham): Nets, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Kings

