It finally happened. After more than a year of speculation, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is over. The Bucks are trading him and Bobby Portis to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, the 13th overall pick in tonight’s draft, 2031 and 2033 unprotected first-round picks, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick. They essentially extracted everyone and everything of value from the Heat except Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson.

That concludes what felt like the longest trade saga in NBA history. Was it actually the longest transaction saga ever? It depends on when you want to start counting. The longest may technically be the two years between 2008 and 2010, when LeBron James’ free agency loomed, and the lead-up to him signing with the Heat took over the league.

The difference with Antetokounmpo is that there was never a firm start date because there was never a public trade request. The most appropriate starting point for this saga is May 1, 2025. That is when Shams Charania published his initial report that Antetokounmpo was open to playing elsewhere. He was traded 407 days after that report. That makes this trade saga by far the most drawn-out in modern NBA history, topping ones like the Dwightmare, Melodrama, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and others.

The Heat became a frontrunner for Antetokounmpo for two reasons. The first is that he is effectively on an expiring salary, with the ability to reach free agency in 2027 by declining his $62.8 million player option. He held some leverage in choosing his destination since any team acquiring him would want assurances that he was interested in re-signing.

The second reason is that the Heat maintained cap flexibility. They had positioned themselves to have maximum cap space each year and still had a path to it in 2027. Cap space is no longer primarily a means to sign top players. It is now more often a means for teams to leverage another team into trading its star to them.

From that point, it was on the Heat to put together a trade package that would satisfy the Bucks. There was no guarantee Antetokounmpo would remain interested in joining Miami a year from now. The Heat risked him spending a full season with another team, building familiarity, developing chemistry, and having success there. Ultimately, they had to trade everything they did to secure him.