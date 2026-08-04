The Trail Blazers have been one of the bigger topics of discussion this offseason, and not for positive reasons. The team and the city of Portland remain far apart in negotiations over renovations to the Moda Center. Relocation may or may not be on the table if both sides are unable to reach an agreement when the lease ends in 2030.

New ownership has also faced criticism for several aggressive off-court cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs across parts of the organization. They also conducted a controversial coaching search that drew a strong reaction from the coaches' association. These developments have become a major distraction for one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the league.

The Blazers went from being outside the 7-8 range of the Play-In Tournament for much of the latter part of the season to finishing as the No. 7 seed. Armed with draft assets and cap flexibility, they were primed to make a big move after seeing encouraging developments from players across the roster, including an All-NBA season from Deni Avdija.

They made that move in perhaps the most unexpected trade of the summer, acquiring Ja Morant for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. The Blazers were never speculated on as a suitor for Morant since they already had a glut of guards. New head coach Micah Nori will have his work cut out for him finding enough minutes for Morant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and Scoot Henderson while staggering them enough to find the best combinations without getting killed on defense. It also presents the front office with additional challenges for maintaining the roster moving forward.