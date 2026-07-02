One year ago, LeBron James exercised his $52 million player option. What was supposed to be a simple procedural decision came with an interesting message from his agent, Rich Paul:

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

This quote followed a flurry of speculation about his future. Did he want out of Los Angeles? His $52 million salary was a tough match for any team he might have been interested in, such as the Warriors, Cavaliers, or Mavericks. It turned out to be the beginning of the end of his tenure as a Laker, since they did not offer him an extension that would have replaced his player option.

Luka Doncic fell into their laps at the 2025 trade deadline, but the roster was not equipped for him. Their best chance to overhaul the roster with players who could complement him would come through free agency with cap space. The Lakers declined to add years to James’ contract because they wanted to maintain salary cap flexibility. That would allow them to add the big man and perimeter defensive wings they need without giving up assets.

Fast forward one year, and the Lakers have just undergone their biggest roster shift in nearly a decade. James decided to continue his NBA career elsewhere. He gained some agency by getting that announcement out first, but it seems like the Lakers were the side that wanted to end the relationship. They would not have been able to execute their cap space ambitions if they had paid him a significant salary.

The Lakers’ plan started to emerge: use a portion of their cap space to sign one of the top big men in restricted free agency. They met with both Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler. Third Apron co-host Sam Quinn suggested that the Lakers sign one of them to a short-term max offer sheet. The idea is to make the potential contract so uncomfortable for the Pistons or Jazz that they force their hand. It felt like this was going to drag on, since teams cannot officially match an offer sheet until after the moratorium ends on July 6.

The Jazz didn’t wait. Yesterday, they agreed to sign-and-trade Walker Kessler to the Lakers on a four-year, $130 million contract with a player option and a 15 percent trade bonus. They received an unprecedented haul of draft equity for a restricted free agent, featuring unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. The Lakers got their long-coveted big man, but it cost them all of their remaining draft equity. They can’t trade any first-round picks anymore.

That was followed by the rest of the Lakers’ free agency, with deals for Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton. With that, the Lakers do not have room for any of their current free agents beyond a minimum salary. They could also pursue upgrades through trade.