It took just over three weeks, but LeBron James has finally decided on his next team. The timeline of events is pretty straightforward:

June 30: James informed the Lakers he would play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season.

July 3: Rich Paul discussed suitors like the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Sixers, Heat, Cavaliers, and Warriors on the Game Over podcast.

July 24: James announced he is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is the longest he has taken to make a free agency decision in an offseason in which he switched teams, according to Sam Quinn. It made sense for him to take time, considering he only started this process at the beginning of free agency once he knew he would not return to the Lakers. But free agency has been at a standstill for weeks now. What else did he need to know?

The Warriors and Cavaliers, the two teams most prominently discussed for James, held up their offseasons and kept their flexibility open in case he chose them. James Harden and Draymond Green declined their respective player options to preserve the possibility of paying James the $15 million mid-level exception. Last month, Kevin O’Connor reported that the Warriors were hoping to acquire Anthony Davis to lure James. Two days ago, he reported that the league-wide belief was that James was more likely to choose the Cavaliers if they could acquire Kyrie Irving.

Not only does this make a ton of basketball sense, but it is also in line with how James has operated in free agency before. In 2010, he joined a stacked Heat team featuring Hall of Fame players Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. In 2014, he joined a Cavaliers team with Irving that was also loaded with assets to make additional moves. After signing with them, they traded first overall pick Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love.

It turns out this was first and foremost a basketball decision. James is signing with the Sixers on a two-year veteran minimum deal worth $8 million. He will earn $3.9 million in 2026-27 and has a $4.1 million player option for 2027-28. He will count at the full amount rather than the $2.4 million veteran minimum for a player with two years of service because he did not sign a one-year deal.

Most of James’ suitors could only offer him the veteran minimum. The Nuggets are working on multiple fronts right now, have not made a single move to address any of their long-term questions yet, and still need to deal with the uncertainty of Nikola Jokic hitting free agency in 2027. The Timberwolves make a ton of basketball sense, but they are out of tangible assets to make additional trades. The same goes for the Heat, who traded nearly all of their draft picks and young players for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Sixers also could only offer the minimum since they used their mid-level exception on Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. With money not a factor, joining Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference seems like a no-brainer. For what it is worth, they could still trade their 2033 first-round pick and three first-round pick swaps to make additional moves. They also have 14 second-round picks for marginal additions.

James gives the Sixers a much better chance at competing for a championship with the added savings of the veteran minimum. A $3.9 million cap hit for a player who still produced at the value of a 25 percent maximum player would instantly make him one of the greatest value signings in NBA history.

The roster has the personnel to be a top-ranked offense, but it still has a ton of defensive questions. They attempted to address them by acquiring Brown and signing Wade, but James will now eat into Wade’s minutes. Another potential issue the Sixers faced after acquiring Brown is usage. There will not be enough touches for all of their starters, which is why they should look into Joel Embiid trades. These are all good problems to have, and they will likely go into the season to see how the roster looks before making additional moves.

The Sixers will need to waive a player on a non-guaranteed salary before signing James. Although they have an open roster spot, signing James would put them above the $209 million first apron hard cap. The most straightforward path is waiving either Dalen Terry, who is non-guaranteed, or Jabari Walker, who has a $250,000 partial guarantee. They could also acquire Bronny James with one of their trade exceptions, but they would need to waive the other of Terry and Walker to create the apron space for him.

So if the Warriors and Cavaliers needed to make additional moves to accommodate James, why did they not do so? The price tag could have been justified as the cost of acquiring Davis or Irving in addition to James on the veteran minimum. The influx of revenue with James is music to owners’ ears.