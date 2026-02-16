The Warriors were the team of the trade deadline. The trades they made won’t reflect that, and few will think of them when reflecting on it. But they were the most active and discussed team in the lead-up to the trade deadline. They were expected to do something big this year.

In an era where many teams went all-in trading multiple first-round picks for All-Stars, the Warriors have abstained from such behavior. They traded first-round picks in recent years, but did so much more conservatively. Both the first-round picks they traded to get off Jordan Poole’s contract and to acquire Jimmy Butler were heavily protected. These moves worked out well for them.

The expectations for a big move this year came with their handling of Jonathan Kuminga. He was a restricted free agent who was tendered a $8 million qualifying offer. If he accepted it, he would’ve become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. It was in the best interest of Kuminga’s bank account and the Warriors’ trade aspirations to agree on a lucrative, multi-year contract.

After a months-long standoff that lasted up until the day before his qualifying offer expired, both sides agreed on a two-year, $46.8 million contract with a team option for 2026-27. The Warriors were also now in a position to trade up to four first-round picks and three pick swaps. Armed with a full draft chest and a large tradeable salary in Kuminga, the Warriors were prepared to go after an All-Star caliber player.

And they tried. They were linked to EVERYONE.

Trey Murphy III was the first player to be reported on their wishlist. They may have gotten into deep discussions with the Nets on Michael Porter Jr. They’ve also been linked to Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., Herb Jones, Myles Turner, Daniel Gafford, and just about every non-guard of significance.

Then, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Warriors pursued him heavily and rather openly after ESPN reported that the Bucks were finally listening to offers on him. Draymond Green felt like he could actually get traded. They were considered to have one of the best offers for Antetokounmpo compared to his other preferred destinations since they have the most draft picks to offer.

The better way to phrase the Warriors trade offer is that, unlike the Knicks, Timberwolves, and Heat, their best package won’t improve since they can already trade the most draft picks they possibly could. With that said, if the Bucks didn’t accept their trade package now, it seems unlikely they’ll accept it later.

That sentiment was confirmed when the Warriors moved on and traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. It was an anticlimactic end to a trade saga that nobody wanted. It was also a sobering realization for the first time in the Stephen Curry era that they might not return to true title contention.