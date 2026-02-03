This year’s slow trade deadline is finally picking up steam. Over the weekend, we saw two trades, including a three-team deal involving the Cavaliers, Kings, and Bulls.

Last year, the Cavaliers acquired De’Andre Hunter from the Hawks for three second-round picks and two first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2028. They acquired him with the expectation that he’d be their answer at the three slot. He had opportunities to start and close, but he never gave them the level of production they expected from him.

They cut their losses by trading him to the Kings in exchange for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. Ellis, if he pans out, is exactly the type of player they were hoping for when they traded for Lonzo Ball. It’s no coincidence that they are rumored to be looking to dump his $10 million salary for more savings.

The acquisition of Schroder feels more like taking some money back than a player they actually want. They already have a crowded backcourt, but his contract is more favorable than Malik Monk’s or DeMar DeRozan’s. The deal still saves them $51 million and gets them closer to getting under the second apron. This would prevent their 2033 first-round pick from getting traded, opening up the ability to trade three first-round picks in the offseason (Giannis, anyone?).

But what if they are actually loading up on playmaking? The Cavaliers have been without Darius Garland for several weeks, and Sam Merrill has been in and out of the lineup. Schroder is sturdy and could help the Cavaliers get through the regular season, especially if they trade other players in their backcourt.

It seems like Schroder isn’t the only backcourt upgrade they’re looking to make. According to Kelly Iko, the Cavaliers are at the forefront of teams that have expressed interest in James Harden. Such an acquisition would involve Garland, whom the Clippers have held an interest in for a while.

The potential swap works straight up without requiring a third team. As an apron team, the Cavalier can’t take back more than 100 percent of Garland’s contract. It works for them since Harden makes slightly less than Garland. The Clippers can increase their payroll as a non-apron team. They’re just $1.1 million below the first apron, but that’s more than enough space to fit the $263,397 difference.

Both players also have 15 percent trade bonuses. Harden’s is worth $2.3 million, so it would adjust his $39.2 million salary to $41.5 million. However, it would be capped at $263,397 if it’s just a one-for-one swap since the Cavaliers can’t take back more than Garland’s salary in the trade. It’s possible Harden just waives the entire portion, which would get the Cavaliers a little bit closer to ducking the second apron.

Garland, meanwhile, wouldn’t receive any trade bonus. It would be voided since his $39.4 million salary is higher than the 25 percent maximum salary this season ($38.7 million).

Garland has had a down season filled with injuries and is often inconsistent and injured. But he’s also a two-time All-Star and just 26 years old. Why would the Cavaliers trade him for 36-year-old Harden?