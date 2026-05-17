Philadelphia 76ers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Embiid future, George trades & more | Third Apron Podcast

Adam Aaronson joins the show to discuss the Sixers’ upcoming offseason. We evaluate the trade market for Joel Embiid and Paul George, how the cons outweigh the pros, and why they’re on the clock for Tyrese Maxey, whether they realize it or not.

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com