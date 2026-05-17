Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron
Philadelphia 76ers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Embiid future, George trades & more | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-34:00

Philadelphia 76ers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Embiid future, George trades & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 17, 2026

Adam Aaronson joins the show to discuss the Sixers’ upcoming offseason. We evaluate the trade market for Joel Embiid and Paul George, how the cons outweigh the pros, and why they’re on the clock for Tyrese Maxey, whether they realize it or not.

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture