Teams that reset their rosters typically spend a couple of years in the lottery gathering draft picks and developing players. The Toronto Raptors didn’t do that when they had to pivot away from the remains of their former championship core. Instead, their one-year retool yielded arguably inferior veterans at almost every position. They’ll aim to be competitive next year with their new core and one lottery pick.

I spoke with Es Baraheni earlier this month about the Raptors and their upcoming offseason. I highly suggest you check it out as a companion for this piece. The Brandon Ingram acquisition is a tell that the Raptors will remain opportunistic in improving their roster as much as possible as they push for the playoffs next season.