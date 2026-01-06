The Atlanta Hawks came into the season with expectations to make the playoffs following their offseason. The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil-Alexander Walker, along with the return of Jalen Johnson, would round out a young and talented roster in a weak Eastern Conference. Instead, the results have been mixed at best, but complicated by injuries.

After being considered one of the biggest winners of the offseason, the Hawks are on a trajectory to miss the playoffs. And instead of getting their first taste of playoff success since 2021, they appear headed toward a divorce with their star guard.

Young and his representatives are working with the Hawks on a trade, according to Shams Charania. That was preceded by a report that the Wizards are a legitimate suitor for Young in a trade centered on CJ McCollum, according to Marc Stein. He may already have suited up for the last time as a Hawk after missing five straight games.

The Hawks started the season 9-5 despite not having Young for most of that stretch. His return has coincided with a stretch where the Hawks have allowed their opponents to score above 125 points regularly. But Young’s absence has also coincided with the absence of Porzingis. The Hawks have been at their most successful when he’s available. Unfortunately, his season has been limited by an illness that also impacted him in the 2025 playoffs for the Celtics. It seems like this is something that he might have to deal with long-term.

This shouldn’t be a referendum on the Hawks’ offseason. Porzingis was a low-risk, worthwhile flier whose acquisition cost a middling first-round pick while getting off bad money. They were still able to get their reported target in Asa Newell all the way at 23rd. Alexander-Walker is meeting the value of his four-year, $62 million contract based on his performance so far.

They mostly won the offseason largely on a trade that doesn’t impact them this season. And because of that, they’re still in an enviable position despite what their record suggests. Their upcoming lottery pick, coupled with potential cap space, allows the Hawks to pivot away from Young and Porzingis smoothly. And that may be the plan for them as they look to fortify their roster for next season.