Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
2026 NBA Lottery Reaction: Wizards & Jazz move up, Pacers lose big bet, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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2026 NBA Lottery Reaction: Wizards & Jazz move up, Pacers lose big bet, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 11, 2026

We react to the results of the 2026 draft lottery, list winners and losers, and, as usual, give out fake trades.

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