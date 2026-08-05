Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Philadelphia 76ers 2026 Offseason Reaction and Salary Cap Analysis | Third Apron Podcast
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Philadelphia 76ers 2026 Offseason Reaction and Salary Cap Analysis | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan

Adam Aaronson joins the show to review the Sixers’ offseason, each move they made, and what they could do next.

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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