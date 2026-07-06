Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Ranking the 6 LeBron James Suitors, and What is Going on in Denver? | Third Apron Podcast
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Ranking the 6 LeBron James Suitors, and What is Going on in Denver? | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jul 06, 2026

It’s 2010 all over again. LeBron James is a free agent and is choosing between six teams. We rank them and their fits for him. Also, we discuss the Nuggets’ silence and what it entails. And we catch up on other transactions around the league.

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