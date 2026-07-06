Ranking the 6 LeBron James Suitors, and What is Going on in Denver? | Third Apron Podcast

It’s 2010 all over again. LeBron James is a free agent and is choosing between six teams. We rank them and their fits for him. Also, we discuss the Nuggets’ silence and what it entails. And we catch up on other transactions around the league.

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