Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Miles Bridges to Phoenix, Kawhi-Raptors/Mavericks, LeBron's Future & More | Third Apron Podcast
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Miles Bridges to Phoenix, Kawhi-Raptors/Mavericks, LeBron's Future & More | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 29, 2026

The Suns traded for Miles Bridges today. We discuss that, what the Suns could do next, today’s batch of Kawhi Leonard rumors, and what LeBron’s non-Laker options look like.

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