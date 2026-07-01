Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Kawhi to Toronto, LeBron Leaving Lakers, and All Day 1 Free Agency Moves
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Kawhi to Toronto, LeBron Leaving Lakers, and All Day 1 Free Agency Moves

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jul 01, 2026

We recap today’s moves: Kawhi Leonard is heading back to Toronto, LeBron announces he won’t return to the Lakers, and more.

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