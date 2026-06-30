Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Ja to Portland, Duren Sign and Trades, Warriors Klutch Pipedream & More | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-1:39:17

Ja to Portland, Duren Sign and Trades, Warriors Klutch Pipedream & More | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 30, 2026

Ja Morant has been traded to the Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. We discuss that, Jalen Duren seeking a sign and trade, what the Pistons are trying to do, the Warriors trying to get LeBron and Anthony Davis, plus contracts for Andrew Wiggins, Julian Champagnie, Landry Shamet, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kristaps Porzingis, and more.

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture