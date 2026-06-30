Ja to Portland, Duren Sign and Trades, Warriors Klutch Pipedream & More | Third Apron Podcast

Ja Morant has been traded to the Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. We discuss that, Jalen Duren seeking a sign and trade, what the Pistons are trying to do, the Warriors trying to get LeBron and Anthony Davis, plus contracts for Andrew Wiggins, Julian Champagnie, Landry Shamet, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kristaps Porzingis, and more.

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