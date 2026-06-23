Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Giannis Traded to the Heat, Julius Randle/Nic Claxton Trade, & Trae Young Max | Third Apron Podcast
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Giannis Traded to the Heat, Julius Randle/Nic Claxton Trade, & Trae Young Max | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 23, 2026

It’s finally over! We discuss the trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, why the Timberwolves dumped Julius Randle, the Bulls getting Nic Claxton. Also, Ayo Dosunmu and Trae Young got HOW MUCH?

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