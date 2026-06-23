Giannis Traded to the Heat, Julius Randle/Nic Claxton Trade, & Trae Young Max | Third Apron Podcast

It’s finally over! We discuss the trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, why the Timberwolves dumped Julius Randle, the Bulls getting Nic Claxton. Also, Ayo Dosunmu and Trae Young got HOW MUCH?
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