LaMelo Trade, Kawhi Rumors, Beef Stew Trade, Austin Reaves Contract & more | Third Apron Podcast

The Wolves are trading Naz Reid and every last draft pick they could for LaMelo Ball. Could Kawhi return to his previous teams? Isaiah Stewart also got traded and Austin Reaves got a max contract. We’ll discuss that and where the Grizzlies and Lakers could go from here.

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