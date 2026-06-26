Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
LaMelo Trade, Kawhi Rumors, Beef Stew Trade, Austin Reaves Contract & more | Third Apron Podcast
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LaMelo Trade, Kawhi Rumors, Beef Stew Trade, Austin Reaves Contract & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 26, 2026

The Wolves are trading Naz Reid and every last draft pick they could for LaMelo Ball. Could Kawhi return to his previous teams? Isaiah Stewart also got traded and Austin Reaves got a max contract. We’ll discuss that and where the Grizzlies and Lakers could go from here.

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