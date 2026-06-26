LaMelo Trade, Kawhi Rumors, Beef Stew Trade, Austin Reaves Contract & more | Third Apron Podcast

The Wolves are trading Naz Reid and every last draft pick they could for LaMelo Ball. Could Kawhi return to his previous teams? Isaiah Stewart also got traded and Austin Reaves got a max contract. We’ll discuss that and where the Grizzlies and Lakers could go from here.
You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com
You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS
Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan
You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com