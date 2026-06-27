Nikola Jokic Future in Denver, Jaylen Brown Trade Market & more | Third Apron Podcast

According to Marc Stein, Nikola Jokic may hold off on extending with the Nuggets. Can they make the moves necessary to convince him to extend? And what kind of trade should the Celtics accept for Jaylen Brown? We discuss that and more.

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