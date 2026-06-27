Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Nikola Jokic Future in Denver, Jaylen Brown Trade Market & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Nikola Jokic Future in Denver, Jaylen Brown Trade Market & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 27, 2026

According to Marc Stein, Nikola Jokic may hold off on extending with the Nuggets. Can they make the moves necessary to convince him to extend? And what kind of trade should the Celtics accept for Jaylen Brown? We discuss that and more.

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