Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Boston Celtics 2026 Offseason Part 1: Jaylen Brown trades, luxury tax, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Boston Celtics 2026 Offseason Part 1: Jaylen Brown trades, luxury tax, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 15, 2026

Justin Quinn and Alex Goldberg of Havlicek Stole the Pod join to the show to discuss the Celtics’ upcoming offseason. We weigh the pros and cons of trading Jaylen Brown, worthwhile returns, and how they could replenish depth in what will likely be another season under the luxury tax line.

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