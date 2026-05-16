Boston Celtics Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Justin Quinn and Alex Goldberg of Havlicek Stole the Pod join the show again for the Celtics 2026 mock offseason. We explore some of the ideas discussed in part 1, including detailed trades we’d accept for Jaylen Brown, and settle for some smaller-scale upgrades to the rotation.

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