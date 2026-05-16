Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Boston Celtics Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
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Boston Celtics Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 16, 2026

Justin Quinn and Alex Goldberg of Havlicek Stole the Pod join the show again for the Celtics 2026 mock offseason. We explore some of the ideas discussed in part 1, including detailed trades we’d accept for Jaylen Brown, and settle for some smaller-scale upgrades to the rotation.

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