CBA Changes We Would Like to See | Third Apron Podcast

The 65-game rule is dominating NBA discourse after the NBPA issued two separate statements. We discuss why it must be eliminated, and pitch our own CBA modifications. Some serious, some not so much.

CBS Sports: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-injury-nbpa-bucks-tanking/

0:00 Intro

2:32 The 65 Game Rule’s Real Damage

22:31 One Max Contract

31:50 Super Max Timing Is Broken

34:18 Dynamic Escalating Super Max Proposal

39:55 Eliminate Supermax Team Restrictions

41:48 Second Apron & Repeater Tax Overkill

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