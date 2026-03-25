Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
CBA Changes We Would Like to See | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-52:15

CBA Changes We Would Like to See | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Mar 25, 2026

The 65-game rule is dominating NBA discourse after the NBPA issued two separate statements. We discuss why it must be eliminated, and pitch our own CBA modifications. Some serious, some not so much.

CBS Sports: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-injury-nbpa-bucks-tanking/

0:00 Intro
2:32 The 65 Game Rule’s Real Damage
22:31 One Max Contract
31:50 Super Max Timing Is Broken
34:18 Dynamic Escalating Super Max Proposal
39:55 Eliminate Supermax Team Restrictions
41:48 Second Apron & Repeater Tax Overkill

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