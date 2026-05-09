Denver Nuggets 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview | Third Apron Podcast

Matt Moore of Locked On Nuggets joins the show again to discuss the Nuggets offseason, their existential contention crisis, and why a major shakeup across their core might be necessary. We then illustrate what that could look like with a complete teardown of the roster outside of Nikola Jokic.

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