Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Denver Nuggets 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
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Denver Nuggets 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 09, 2026

Matt Moore of Locked On Nuggets joins the show again to discuss the Nuggets offseason, their existential contention crisis, and why a major shakeup across their core might be necessary. We then illustrate what that could look like with a complete teardown of the roster outside of Nikola Jokic.

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