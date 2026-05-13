Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Indiana Pacers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Haliburton's return and bench upgrades | Third Apron Podcast
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Indiana Pacers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Haliburton's return and bench upgrades | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 13, 2026

Tony East of Locked on Pacers returns to the show to discuss the Pacers’ upcoming offseason. We relitigate their last 12 months, their outlook now that we have post-lottery clarity, and the types of moves they should make on the margins.

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