Indiana Pacers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Tony East of Locked on Pacers returns to the show to do the Pacers mock offseason. We build a roster based on some of the ideas discussed in part 1 and settle on modest changes in what we expect to be one of the quieter teams in the league this offseason.

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