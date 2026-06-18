The Kings are back in a familiar situation, as they have been for most of this century. They didn’t finish with the worst record in the league, but they had a case for worst team last season. They were genuinely bad in a season where many teams were trying to lose games, and they spent most of the year with the league’s worst record.

There isn’t too much that needs to be said about the Kings’ direction. They are in this position because of mixed drafting and because they rushed into competitiveness before the team was ready. The 2023 playoff appearance was fun, but it was ultimately a blip in what has been a depressing 20-season stretch. Now that they are back in a rebuilding situation, they need to stay patient with their rookies and accumulate draft picks to give themselves more chances at young talent.

The Kings are at a disadvantage heading into the offseason. They have a high payroll that they will need to reduce to create flexibility, and most of their veterans have limited to no positive trade value. The best thing they can do is avoid adding veterans on long-term money while opening up future cap flexibility. That, along with drafting a franchise player with the seventh overall pick next week, should be the priority.

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Salary cap situation and draft picks

The Kings are entering the offseason with 12 players under contract, totaling $213.2 million in salaries. That puts them above the $200.5 million luxury tax line and the $209.1 million first apron. They are also just a couple of million below the $221.7 million second apron. The unlikely incentives they have for multiple players count against the aprons, so they are artificially pushed even closer to the second apron.

The Kings being in this position is the culmination of several decisions. Since making the playoffs in 2023, they have quickly increased their payroll by renegotiating and extending Domantas Sabonis to a max-level contract, trading Harrison Barnes for DeMar DeRozan, and taking on Zach LaVine’s $47.5 million salary for De’Aaron Fox’s $37.1 million salary. They were already facing a roster that was up against the tax for this upcoming season, but they pushed themselves much further over it after trading Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis for DeAndre Hunter.

It goes without saying that there is no justification for the Kings to be taxpayers after being one of the worst teams in the league. One of their main objectives this offseason will be reducing their payroll to get below the tax. That could be done by trading several veterans, agreeing to buyouts with veterans, or some combination of the two. They will want to save enough money to create room for additional moves that strengthen the roster.