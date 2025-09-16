The Atlanta Hawks are considered to have one of the strongest offseasons. They bolstered their frontcourt by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Terance Mann, Georges Niang, and the 22nd pick in the 2025 draft. They also signed one of the best available role players in free agency, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, to a four-year deal.

Possibly their best move of the summer was one that focused on the future: trading the 13th pick of the 2025 draft to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick. That selection has the potential to be a lottery pick given how strong the West is. Factor in their recent bad injury luck, and it could even jump into the top four on lottery night.

The Hawks continued their focus on the future yesterday when they agreed to trade Kobe Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets for cash. The move will give the Hawks more flexibility for the upcoming season. They are now $7.7 million below the luxury tax line with two open roster spots that they could now comfortably fill. They also create a $4.5 million trade exception, but they already have several other bigger ones.

The manner in which the Hawks traded him, essentially giving him away neither with nor for draft equity, suggests they were going to decline his $6.9 million team option for next season. This was all about creating more flexibility for 2026-27, with several contract negotiations for current players incoming over the next year.

The Hawks have been careful not to add much long-term money this offseason. They rounded out their backcourt by signing Luke Kennard, but just to a one-year deal. They signed N’Faly Dante and Nikola Djurisic to minimum contracts that extend into next season but are non-guaranteed. Asa Newell, who is on a rookie-scale contract, and Alexander-Walker, whose annual salary declines next season, are the only players they added with guaranteed money beyond this season.

As of now, the Hawks have 12 players under contract for 2026-27. That includes their own and the Pelicans' first-round pick. Trae Young has a $49 million player option that he could decline during the season to sign a long-term extension. Porzingis will be an unrestricted free agent, while Dyson Daniels is set to be a restricted free agent. The Hawks will want to take care of the latter two players ahead of free agency.

The variance of the Pelicans' draft pick may have played into the Hawks' decision to move on from Bufkin now. A high lottery selection would have a high salary that interferes with their tax flexibility. CapSheets currently estimates the Pelicans pick to be 8th overall, which has $7.4 million salary. It seems like they were likely always going to move on from Bufkin between now and next summer, but the potential of that draft pick being more expensive than him may have expedited that decision.

The Hawks now project with roughly $55 million in luxury tax space for 2026-27 while factoring estimates for their two 2026 first-round picks. That range may be the budget they’re working with towards extensions for Daniels and Porzingis. The Hawks could consider becoming taxpayers if they’re instantly title contenders this season, but they’ll probably look to avoid the tax for as long as possible.