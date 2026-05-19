Los Angeles Lakers 2026 Offseason Part 1: LeBron future, trade targets, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Anthony Irwin and Harrison Faigen join the show again to discuss the Lakers upcoming offseason. We touch on their needs, free agency goals, and why they must capitalize on acquiring targets this summer.

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