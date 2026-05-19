Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Los Angeles Lakers 2026 Offseason Part 1: LeBron future, trade targets, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Los Angeles Lakers 2026 Offseason Part 1: LeBron future, trade targets, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 19, 2026

Anthony Irwin and Harrison Faigen join the show again to discuss the Lakers upcoming offseason. We touch on their needs, free agency goals, and why they must capitalize on acquiring targets this summer.

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