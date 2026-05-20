Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Los Angeles Lakers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
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Los Angeles Lakers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 20, 2026

Anthony Irwin and Harrison Faigen join the show again to help do the Lakers mock offseason. We use ideas discussed in part 1, go through all the various ways the Lakers can maximize their cap space, and continue building the roster once they go over the cap.

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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