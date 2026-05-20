Los Angeles Lakers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Anthony Irwin and Harrison Faigen join the show again to help do the Lakers mock offseason. We use ideas discussed in part 1, go through all the various ways the Lakers can maximize their cap space, and continue building the roster once they go over the cap.

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