Orlando Magic 2026 Offseason Part 1: Black extension, potential trades, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Jason Beede joins the show again to discuss the Magic’s upcoming offseason. We delve deep into the ceiling of their core, how much time they have before big changes may be needed with the roster getting more expensive, and why they’ll be limited toward upgrading the bench.

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