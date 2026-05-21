Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Orlando Magic 2026 Offseason Part 1: Black extension, potential trades, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Orlando Magic 2026 Offseason Part 1: Black extension, potential trades, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 21, 2026

Jason Beede joins the show again to discuss the Magic’s upcoming offseason. We delve deep into the ceiling of their core, how much time they have before big changes may be needed with the roster getting more expensive, and why they’ll be limited toward upgrading the bench.

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