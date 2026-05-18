Philadelphia 76ers Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Adam Aaronson joins the show again to do the Sixers mock offseason. We take some of the ideas discussed in part 1 and create a deep roster within their likely payroll requirements. We also go over the types of trades we’d do for Joel Embiid and Paul George, but conclude that the cost to move them wouldn’t be worth it.

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