Ranking the Worst Contracts for the 2026-27 Season | Third Apron Podcast

Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/ranking-worst-nba-contracts-joel-embiid-ja-morant-paul-george/

0:00 Intro

2:02 Devin Vassell

7:28 De’Aaron Fox

16:33 Jerami Grant

23:20 Devin Booker

35:22 Immanuel Quickley

39:40 Jalen Green

46:00 Domantas Sabonis

50:00 Myles Turner

54:45 Anthony Davis

59:45 Christian Braun

1:07:00 Karl-Anthony Towns

1:13:00 Paul George

1:19:00 Dejounte Murray

1:22:45 Patrick Williams

1:25:00 Jamal Murray

1:30:30 Jakob Poeltl

1:34:00 Ja Morant

1:39:00 Joel Embiid

1:46:00 Bam Adebayo and honorable mentions

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