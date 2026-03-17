Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Ranking the Worst Contracts for the 2026-27 Season | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-1:59:19

Ranking the Worst Contracts for the 2026-27 Season | Third Apron Podcast

We rank our top 15 best contracts in the league.
Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Mar 17, 2026

Sam’s rankings: https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/ranking-worst-nba-contracts-joel-embiid-ja-morant-paul-george/

0:00 Intro
2:02 Devin Vassell
7:28 De’Aaron Fox
16:33 Jerami Grant
23:20 Devin Booker
35:22 Immanuel Quickley
39:40 Jalen Green
46:00 Domantas Sabonis
50:00 Myles Turner
54:45 Anthony Davis
59:45 Christian Braun
1:07:00 Karl-Anthony Towns
1:13:00 Paul George
1:19:00 Dejounte Murray
1:22:45 Patrick Williams
1:25:00 Jamal Murray
1:30:30 Jakob Poeltl
1:34:00 Ja Morant
1:39:00 Joel Embiid
1:46:00 Bam Adebayo and honorable mentions

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

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