Brooklyn Nets Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Brian Lewis and Erik Slater return to the show to assist with the Nets mock offseason. We go through their various cap space projections, examine potential new contracts for Michael Porter Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe, and use their cap space for imbalanced trades to add talented veterans.
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