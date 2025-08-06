The New York Knicks overhauled their core last summer by acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. While Towns is the better player, Bridges’ scarce skillset and team-friendly contract gave him more trade value. They needed to extend him after giving up five first-round picks for him.

Bridges was eligible to extend for a maximum of four years, $156.2 million. He agreed to extend with the Knicks at slightly below that maximum amount for four years, $150 million. The smaller amount is more of a gesture of self-sacrifice than a result of cap flexibility for the Knicks. But he is helping the Knicks' cap situation by accepting any form of an extension.

The extension will include the maximum 8 percent raises allowed, which will give him a starting salary of $33.5 million. This means his contract will have an average annual salary worth 19-20 percent of the salary cap. For comparison, that is identical to former Knicks like Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley.

Could he have gotten more as a free agent in 2026? It’s possible, given that multiple teams, such as the Lakers, Clippers, and Heat, will be positioned with maximum cap space next summer. How much more is debatable. Third Apron’s offseason preview on the Knicks estimated five years, $180 million as a free agency potential outcome.

If Bridges was still defending at an All-Defense level, then maybe he could’ve gotten closer to 25 percent of the salary cap like OG Anunoby. Otherwise, he’s appropriately paid at this number. And he’s still one of the highest-paid third or fourth options in the league. This contract should be tradeable in the future.

Speaking of a future trade, Bridges’ contract includes a 5.69 percent trade bonus. Why that oddly specific figure? Because it will allow him to recoup the additional $6.17 million withheld from his maximum amount.

Bridges officially signed this extension on August 1, so he will become trade-eligible on February 1. The trade deadline is on February 5. He would receive $6.7 million of his bonus, spread over four seasons, if traded at the trade deadline.

This trade bonus would allow him to receive exactly $6.17 million if traded during the 2026 offseason. He would receive a lesser amount if traded at any point after the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

The clock is ticking on the Knicks potentially acquiring another superstar. That’s because they won’t be able to aggregate salaries to acquire a more expensive one once they enter the second apron. Their best chance at trading for a star making above $50 million would be between now and the 2026 trade deadline. Otherwise, they’ll need to trade Karl-Anthony Towns’ $57.1 million salary next season for someone making equal or less.