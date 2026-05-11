Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Toronto Raptors 2026 Offseason Part 1: RJ Barrett extension, star trade & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Toronto Raptors 2026 Offseason Part 1: RJ Barrett extension, star trade & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 11, 2026

Es Baraheni of The Athletic and Raptors Republic joins the show again to discuss the Raptors’ upcoming offseason. We give our takeaways from the Cavaliers series, who is worth investing in on the roster, and go through the challenges they’ll have to upgrade it.

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