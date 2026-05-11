Toronto Raptors 2026 Offseason Part 1: RJ Barrett extension, star trade & more | Third Apron Podcast

Es Baraheni of The Athletic and Raptors Republic joins the show again to discuss the Raptors’ upcoming offseason. We give our takeaways from the Cavaliers series, who is worth investing in on the roster, and go through the challenges they’ll have to upgrade it.

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