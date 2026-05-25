Third Apron

Third Apron

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Sean McGarry's avatar
Sean McGarry
1h

The Aldama selection a bit bizarre. He played only half of the games and showcased some terrible defence in them. Hard to think he has gone up in value since signing that deal.

Luke Kornet signed this offseason, makes close to half what Aldama makes and is playing in the conference finals.

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