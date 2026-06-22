Aaron Wiggins To the Hawks, Suns Retentions, CJ McCollum Extension, & Mailbag | Third Apron Podcast

We’re still on Giannis watch. We immediately break down the Aaron Wiggins trade and discuss the free agent signings we’ve had thus far. Then we answer your questions.

You can follow Yossi on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social

Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

You can follow Sam on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com