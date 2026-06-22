Aaron Wiggins To the Hawks, Suns Retentions, CJ McCollum Extension, & Mailbag | Third Apron Podcast

We’re still on Giannis watch. We immediately break down the Aaron Wiggins trade and discuss the free agent signings we’ve had thus far. Then we answer your questions.
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