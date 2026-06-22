Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Aaron Wiggins To the Hawks, Suns Retentions, CJ McCollum Extension, & Mailbag | Third Apron Podcast
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Aaron Wiggins To the Hawks, Suns Retentions, CJ McCollum Extension, & Mailbag | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 22, 2026

We’re still on Giannis watch. We immediately break down the Aaron Wiggins trade and discuss the free agent signings we’ve had thus far. Then we answer your questions.

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