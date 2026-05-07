Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Houston Rockets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Amen extension, Eason contract, & more | Third Apron Podcast
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Houston Rockets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Amen extension, Eason contract, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 07, 2026

Ben DuBose of RocketsWire joins the show again to discuss the Rockets’ upcoming offseason. We touch on their ups and downs this season, what was exposed about them despite their injuries, and debate how to improve a flawed lineup.

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