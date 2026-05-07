Houston Rockets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Amen extension, Eason contract, & more | Third Apron Podcast

Ben DuBose of RocketsWire joins the show again to discuss the Rockets’ upcoming offseason. We touch on their ups and downs this season, what was exposed about them despite their injuries, and debate how to improve a flawed lineup.

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