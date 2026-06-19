Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
New York Knicks 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview: Navigating the Second Apron | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
-35:02

New York Knicks 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview: Navigating the Second Apron | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 19, 2026

Ian Begley returns to the show to discuss the Knicks upcoming offseason. We go over contract projections for all of their top free agents and extension-eligible candidates. We then go over why they must go over the second apron and how long they can be above that threshold before the punitive penalties kick in.

You can follow Yossi on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YossiGozlan
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/yossigozlan.bsky.social
Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

Third Apron is available on all podcast providers. Please subscribe, rate, and share if you enjoyed this: https://linktr.ee/yossigozlan

You can also access Yossi’s salary cap analysis on his Substack. Subscribe for $7 per month or $50 annually!: https://thirdapron.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yossi Gozlan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture