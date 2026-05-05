Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Portland Trail Blazers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Team Seeking Offensive Help | Third Apron Podcast
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Portland Trail Blazers 2026 Offseason Part 1: Team Seeking Offensive Help | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 05, 2026

Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report joins the show again to discuss the Blazers’ upcoming offseason. We discuss their successful season, who is safe or expendable, and how aggressive they should be in upgrading the roster.

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