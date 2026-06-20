San Antonio Spurs 2026 Mock Offseason and Preview | Third Apron Podcast

Jared Weiss makes his Third Apron debut in an offseason discussion on the Spurs. We touch on the De’Aaron Fox dilemma, contract projections for Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie, and analyze the trade market for upgrades at the four.

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