Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Tyler Herro to Detroit in Giannis Trade? Timberwolves Guard Options, and More | Third Apron Podcast
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Tyler Herro to Detroit in Giannis Trade? Timberwolves Guard Options, and More | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 20, 2026

We catch up on today’s recent reports largely surrounding Tyler Herro, Detroit’s quest for more shooting, the Wolves desire for a starting point guard, and fake Trey Murphy and Ja Morant trades.

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