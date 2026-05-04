Phoenix Suns Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Gerald Bourguet of Suns After Dark joins the show again to do the Suns mock offseason. We take ideas discussed from the first part of our discussion and put together moves that could help accomplish the Suns' goals while being legal under the salary cap.

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