Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Phoenix Suns Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
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Phoenix Suns Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
May 04, 2026

Gerald Bourguet of Suns After Dark joins the show again to do the Suns mock offseason. We take ideas discussed from the first part of our discussion and put together moves that could help accomplish the Suns' goals while being legal under the salary cap.

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