Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Reacting to the NBA Expansion Update | Third Apron Podcast
0:00
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Reacting to the NBA Expansion Update | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Mar 20, 2026

We discuss the NBA expansion news update from earlier this week. We dive into how team franchise valuations and the financial aspect is motivating owners to finally do this. We also discuss the mechanics of how a 32-team league would actually work and the salary cap ramifications under the current CBA.

0:00 Intro
5:02 League talent and if there’s enough to add two more teams
11:32 Examining expansion draft rules and potential adjustments
22:47 Salary cap impact on free agency/extensions
33:40 Conferences/realignment
40:48 How teams could prepare for expansion

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS

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