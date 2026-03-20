Reacting to the NBA Expansion Update | Third Apron Podcast

We discuss the NBA expansion news update from earlier this week. We dive into how team franchise valuations and the financial aspect is motivating owners to finally do this. We also discuss the mechanics of how a 32-team league would actually work and the salary cap ramifications under the current CBA.

0:00 Intro

5:02 League talent and if there’s enough to add two more teams

11:32 Examining expansion draft rules and potential adjustments

22:47 Salary cap impact on free agency/extensions

33:40 Conferences/realignment

40:48 How teams could prepare for expansion

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