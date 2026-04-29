Reacting to the NBA's 16 Team Lottery Plan | Third Apron Podcast

The NBA is inching closer to reforming the lottery. According to ESPN, it’s called the “3-2-1 lottery”. It’s a radical change that will fundamentally change the lottery system. It’ll include:

-expanding the lottery to 16 teams

-switching from multiple ping pong ball combinations to drawing a single ball to determine each selection

-drawing selections for all 16 lottery selections as opposed to 4

-flattened odds where teams in the 4-10 range get three lottery balls (8.1% odds)

-a relegation zone where the bottom three teams and 9-10 seeds get two lottery balls (5.4% odds)

-loser of the 7-8 games gets 1 lottery ball each (2.7% odds)

-no consecutive #1 pick winners, no three-year consecutive in the top 5

-no protecting picks 12-15

-expanded disciplinary anti-tanking measures, including the option to reduce lottery odds and draft position

-starts with the 2027 draft and only for three years, so the league can bail on this

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