Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Washington Wizards 2026 Offseason Part 1: Making a Push for the Playoffs | Third Apron Podcast
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Washington Wizards 2026 Offseason Part 1: Making a Push for the Playoffs | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 07, 2026

Greg Finberg returns to the show to discuss the Wizards’ offseason. We check in on their rebuild, if they need to make more changes to the roster, and how they benefit from the new lottery reform.

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