Washington Wizards 2026 Offseason Part 1: Making a Push for the Playoffs | Third Apron Podcast

Greg Finberg returns to the show to discuss the Wizards’ offseason. We check in on their rebuild, if they need to make more changes to the roster, and how they benefit from the new lottery reform.

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