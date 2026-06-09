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Brooklyn Nets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Pushing This Rebuild to the Next Stage | Third Apron Podcast
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Brooklyn Nets 2026 Offseason Part 1: Pushing This Rebuild to the Next Stage | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 09, 2026

Brian Lewis and Erik Slater return to the show to discuss the Nets upcoming offseason. We give our opinions on the progress of their rebuild, drafting, development, and how we could see them proceed this offseason with lottery reform eliminating incentives to lose games.

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