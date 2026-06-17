Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Sacramento Kings 2026 Offseason Part 1: Salvaging a Tough Situation | Third Apron Podcast
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Sacramento Kings 2026 Offseason Part 1: Salvaging a Tough Situation | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 17, 2026

James Ham joins the show to discuss the Kings upcoming offseason. We reflect on the last few years, touch on their outlook, and discuss what needs to be done to hopefully turn the ship around.

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