Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Sacramento Kings Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast
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Sacramento Kings Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 18, 2026

James Ham joins the show again to assist with the mock offseason. We first create significant cap flexibility to resolve their tax crunch, then move their veterans for as much value as possible.

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Salary cap sheets: www.capsheets.com

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