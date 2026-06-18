Sacramento Kings Part 2: 2026 Mock Offseason | Third Apron Podcast

James Ham joins the show again to assist with the mock offseason. We first create significant cap flexibility to resolve their tax crunch, then move their veterans for as much value as possible.

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