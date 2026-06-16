Third Apron

Third Apron

Third Apron
Third Apron Podcast
Final Giannis Updates, Jaylen Brown Teams, Aaron Gordon, Walker Kessler & More | Third Apron Podcast
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Final Giannis Updates, Jaylen Brown Teams, Aaron Gordon, Walker Kessler & More | Third Apron Podcast

Yossi Gozlan's avatar
Yossi Gozlan
Jun 16, 2026

Sam and I recap the Knicks and Spurs series, discuss decisions ahead of them this offseason, and how what other teams make take away from them with roster building.

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